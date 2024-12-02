USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Base Kitsap Bremerton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gunner’s Mate Seaman Ethan Blair, from Citrus Springs, Florida, fires a shot line from the fantail onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship arrives at Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Dec. 13, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David C. Fines)