USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Base Kitsap Bremerton

A Navy security boat follows Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) as it steams through the Puget Sound before arriving at Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Dec. 13, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan ONeal)
