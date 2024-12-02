Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts joint flight deck operations with the U.S. Army [Image 9 of 10]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts joint flight deck operations with the U.S. Army

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kazia Ream 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Shane Hudson, from Baltimore, guides an AH-64E Apache helicopter, attached to the 1-229th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, as it prepares to take off from the flight deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 13, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kazia Ream)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 17:56
    Photo ID: 8799925
    VIRIN: 241213-N-BE723-1525
    Resolution: 4764x3176
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts joint flight deck operations with the U.S. Army [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    Flight Ops
    3rd Fleet
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Army

