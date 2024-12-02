USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts joint flight deck operations with the U.S. Army

U.S. Army Soldiers exit a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, attached to the 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, on the flight deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 13, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kazia Ream)
