4AF Awards and Decorations

Following the presentations of awards and decorations, Major General D. Scott Durham, Commander, Fourth Air Force, and Colonel Daniel Ebrecht, Deputy Commander, Fourth Air Force, addressed the Fourth Air Force staff members on the Defense Organization Climate Survey (DEOC). They began by highlighting the strengths where expectations were exceeded, followed by concerns that were seen as opportunities for growth and improvement. Their overview summarized those strengths and challenges in amassing affirmative solutions by highlighting a stronger team that builds on cooperative successes. Following the DEOC, the Fourth Air Force Staff, integral to the process, began their Individual Ready Reserve (IRR) Safety Stand-up at the Base Cultural Center, March Air Reserve Base, CA. December 7, 2024.