    DPAA and 7th Infantry Division Honor Fallen Korean War Soldiers

    TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson 

    7th Infantry Division

    The casket honoring Cpl. William Colby, a 7th Infantry Division Soldier killed in combat in the Korean War, was displayed during a reinterment ceremony held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on December 3rd, 2024.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 14:50
    Location: TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US
