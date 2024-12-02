Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    593d Jumps with Joint Special Forces for Menton Day [Image 41 of 45]

    593d Jumps with Joint Special Forces for Menton Day

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer 

    593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rhett Southard and Sgt. 1st Class Gordon Henry, both airborne Soldiers assigned to the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, received Canadian and Irish jump wings while participating in an airborne operation alongside 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), Canadian and other joint Special Forces partners, and units across Joint Base Lewis-McChord in honor of Menton Week, December 11, 2024, at JBLM, Washington. The 1st SFG (A) hosts the annual event in commemoration of the First Special Service Force, the predecessor to modern Special Forces, disbanded in Menton, France. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer) (Portions of this photo have been masked for privacy reasons.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 12:50
    Photo ID: 8799138
    VIRIN: 241211-A-HL390-1100
    Resolution: 1200x1800
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 593d Jumps with Joint Special Forces for Menton Day [Image 45 of 45], by SFC P. Behringer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sustainment
    Special Forces
    partnership
    airborne
    Menton

