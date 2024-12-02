593d Jumps with Joint Special Forces for Menton Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rhett Southard and Sgt. 1st Class Gordon Henry, both airborne Soldiers assigned to the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, received Canadian and Irish jump wings while participating in an airborne operation alongside 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), Canadian and other joint Special Forces partners, and units across Joint Base Lewis-McChord in honor of Menton Week, December 11, 2024, at JBLM, Washington. The 1st SFG (A) hosts the annual event in commemoration of the First Special Service Force, the predecessor to modern Special Forces, disbanded in Menton, France. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer)