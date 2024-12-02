Stuttgart Elementary's STEAM Night connects students with International Space Station

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Stuttgart Elementary School (SES), a Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) school at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart's Panzer Kaserne in Böblingen, Germany, hosted a STEAM Night Dec. 11, 2024, to inspire student exploration in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math.



Hundreds of students and parents from across the community participated in nearly two dozen volunteer-led, hands-on activities prior to the marquee event: a NASA-facilitated video downlink with the International Space Station (ISS). The assembled crowd filled both the adjoining high school's auditorium and an overflow room to capacity.



During the downlink, International Space Station Commander Suni Williams (Capt., USN, Ret.) and Flight Engineer Nick Hague (Col., USSF) answered questions from SES students on topics ranging from their fitness routines to growing plants in space.