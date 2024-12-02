Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Logistic Specialist Seaman Jaleel Jacobs official photo [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Logistic Specialist Seaman Jaleel Jacobs official photo

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Official photo of Logistic Specialist Seaman Jaleel Jacobs. LSSN Jacobs was selected as the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Blue Jacket of the Year for 2024. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 09:55
    Photo ID: 8798674
    VIRIN: 241213-N-N1901-1002
    Resolution: 1050x1280
    Size: 264.75 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistic Specialist Seaman Jaleel Jacobs official photo [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Culinary Specialist (CS) Petty Officer 1st Class Tarell Barnes official photo
    Logistic Specialist Seaman Jaleel Jacobs official photo
    Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Trynlon Gregory official photo
    Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Itzel Rosales Official photo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVSUP FLCJ announces Sailors of the Year for 2024

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download