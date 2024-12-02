Official photo of Logistic Specialist Seaman Jaleel Jacobs. LSSN Jacobs was selected as the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Blue Jacket of the Year for 2024. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 09:55
|Photo ID:
|8798674
|VIRIN:
|241213-N-N1901-1002
|Resolution:
|1050x1280
|Size:
|264.75 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Logistic Specialist Seaman Jaleel Jacobs official photo [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVSUP FLCJ announces Sailors of the Year for 2024
No keywords found.