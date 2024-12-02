The U.S. Marine unit HMLA 773 conducts aerial gunnery missions. They engage targets with mini gatling guns, 50 caliber guns and 40mm rockets on range 59C. (Images provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)
|12.12.2024
|12.13.2024 09:56
|8798670
|241212-A-IE493-8677
|2400x1600
|289.58 KB
|FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
|3
|0
Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- U.S. Marine unit HMLA 773 aerial gunnery missions. December 12, 2024, by Daniel Amburg