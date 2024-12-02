Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month social media vignette

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Kathryn Ellis-Warfield 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Women's History Month social media vignette. This was one of seven highlights from our workforce during the month's observance.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 08:06
    Photo ID: 8798506
    VIRIN: 240315-A-ON544-1001
    Resolution: 1667x959
    Size: 348.8 KB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month social media vignette, by Kathryn Ellis-Warfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

