1-91 CAV, 173rd AB spur ride

A U.S. Army Paratrooper, assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade pushes a HMMWV during a spur ride at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 11, 2024. The purpose of this spur ride is to integrate new paratroopers into the Airborne Cavalry and build esprit de corps within the squadron, focused on Cavalry heritage. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)