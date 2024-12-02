Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-91 CAV, 173rd AB spur ride [Image 17 of 17]

    1-91 CAV, 173rd AB spur ride

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Army Paratrooper, assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade pushes a HMMWV during a spur ride at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 11, 2024. The purpose of this spur ride is to integrate new paratroopers into the Airborne Cavalry and build esprit de corps within the squadron, focused on Cavalry heritage. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024
    Photo ID: 8798499
    VIRIN: 241211-A-TW216-1447
    Resolution: 7722x5148
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-91 CAV, 173rd AB spur ride [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

