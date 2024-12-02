BAYONET IV EXERCISE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, engage targets with the M240 machine gun during live-fire exercise within the framework of Bayonet IV at Bac Range in Postonja, Slovenia, Dec.12, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)