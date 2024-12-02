Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52s depart RAF Fairford after completing BTF 25-1 [Image 2 of 2]

    B-52s depart RAF Fairford after completing BTF 25-1

    ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    A B-52H Stratofortress takes off from RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 10, 2024. The Stratofortess returned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, after supporting Bomber Task Force 25-1, during which the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron carried out nine operations with multiple NATO Allies and partners.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)

    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GB
    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

