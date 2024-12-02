B-52s depart RAF Fairford after completing BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A B-52H Stratofortress takes off from RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 10, 2024. The Stratofortess returned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, after supporting Bomber Task Force 25-1, during which the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron carried out nine operations with multiple NATO Allies and partners.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)