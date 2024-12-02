A B-52H Stratofortress takes off from RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 10, 2024. The Stratofortess returned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, after supporting Bomber Task Force 25-1, during which the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron carried out nine operations with multiple NATO Allies and partners.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 05:09
|Photo ID:
|8798237
|VIRIN:
|241212-F-VS152-1010
|Resolution:
|3159x2104
|Size:
|293.32 KB
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, B-52s depart RAF Fairford after completing BTF 25-1 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.