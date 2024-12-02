Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52s depart RAF Fairford after completing BTF 25-1 [Image 1 of 2]

    B-52s depart RAF Fairford after completing BTF 25-1

    ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    A B-52H Stratofortress takes off from RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 10, 2024. The Stratofortess returned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, after supporting Bomber Task Force 25-1, during which the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron participated in nine operations alongside various NATO and partner nations, including the United Kingdom, Sweden, France, Lithuania, Norway, Finland, Italy, the Czech Republic, and Morocco. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)

