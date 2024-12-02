A B-52H Stratofortress takes off from RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 10, 2024. The Stratofortess returned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, after supporting Bomber Task Force 25-1, during which the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron participated in nine operations alongside various NATO and partner nations, including the United Kingdom, Sweden, France, Lithuania, Norway, Finland, Italy, the Czech Republic, and Morocco. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 05:09
|Photo ID:
|8798236
|VIRIN:
|241212-F-VS152-1009
|Resolution:
|3223x2147
|Size:
|393.58 KB
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, B-52s depart RAF Fairford after completing BTF 25-1 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.