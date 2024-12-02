Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCENCTOM KC-135s keep combat aircraft in the air [Image 6 of 6]

    USCENCTOM KC-135s keep combat aircraft in the air

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 8, 2024. Tanker aircraft like the KC-135 support all varieties of U.S. and Coalition aircraft in the region to sustain aerial operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 03:39
    Photo ID: 8798129
    VIRIN: 241208-F-TV052-1154
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 22.34 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, USCENCTOM KC-135s keep combat aircraft in the air [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    1CTCS
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    USAFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron

