USCENCTOM KC-135s keep combat aircraft in the air

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker pilot prepares to take off from a flightline in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 8, 2024. Tanker aircraft like the KC-135 support various U.S. and Coalition aircraft in the region to sustain aerial operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)