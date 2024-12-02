U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker pilots take off from a flightline in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 8, 2024. Tanker aircraft like the KC-135 support various U.S. and Coalition aircraft in the region to sustain aerial operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 03:39
|Photo ID:
|8798125
|VIRIN:
|241208-F-TV052-1312
|Resolution:
|5921x1974
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USCENCTOM KC-135s keep combat aircraft in the air [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.