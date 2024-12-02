Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCENCTOM KC-135s keep combat aircraft in the air [Image 1 of 6]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 8, 2024. AFCENT maintains an enduring presence and vigilant posture in the AOR to deter aggression and support regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    USCENTCOM
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    1CTCS
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    USAFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron

