USCENCTOM KC-135s keep combat aircraft in the air

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 8, 2024. AFCENT maintains an enduring presence and vigilant posture in the AOR to deter aggression and support regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo)
