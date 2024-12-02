Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coalition Forces Deploy M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles [Image 50 of 57]

    Coalition Forces Deploy M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles

    SYRIA

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Raymond Boyington 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Virgil Sanchez, an advisor assigned to the 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade, converses with Peshmerga Col. Othman Sleman, Security Forces Compound Officer, in northern Iraq, Dec. 1, 2024. Sanchez and Sleman discussed the current assessment of ongoing projects enabling partner forces to better conduct unilateral operations. This partner force development and engagements between the Coalition and the Peshmerga help ensure a future without ISIS and its radical, extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 03:42
    Photo ID: 8798116
    VIRIN: 241212-A-JR267-9320
    Resolution: 3724x2486
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: SY
    vehicle
    bradley
    coalition
    syria
    CJTF-OIR

