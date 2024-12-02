Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coalition Forces Deploy M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles [Image 47 of 57]

    Coalition Forces Deploy M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles

    SYRIA

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Raymond Boyington 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    A Coalition M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle stores a variety of gear belonging to Coalition forces at an outpost in an undisclosed location in northern Syria, Dec. 12, 2024. The Coalition maintains security and stability within the combined joint operations area. Coalition forces bolster their positions with appropriate measures to stay ready to defend itself from malign actors, who attack Coalition and partner forces and attempt to destabilize the region. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 03:42
    Photo ID: 8798113
    VIRIN: 241212-A-JR267-5270
    Resolution: 4512x3012
    Size: 6.58 MB
    Location: SY
    vehicle
    bradley
    coalition
    syria
    CJTF-OIR

