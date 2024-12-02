Coalition Forces Deploy M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles

A Coalition M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle stores a variety of gear belonging to Coalition forces at an outpost in an undisclosed location in northern Syria, Dec. 12, 2024. The Coalition maintains security and stability within the combined joint operations area. Coalition forces bolster their positions with appropriate measures to stay ready to defend itself from malign actors, who attack Coalition and partner forces and attempt to destabilize the region. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 03:42
|Photo ID:
|8798113
|VIRIN:
|241212-A-JR267-5270
|Resolution:
|4512x3012
|Size:
|6.58 MB
|Location:
|SY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
