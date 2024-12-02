Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52H Stratofortress [Image 1 of 14]

    B-52H Stratofortress

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker pilots approach a runway before landing in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 6, 2024. Tanker aircraft like the KC-135 support all varieties of U.S. and Coalition aircraft in the region to sustain aerial operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 02:32
    Photo ID: 8798037
    VIRIN: 241206-F-TV052-1426
    Resolution: 4767x3172
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52H Stratofortress [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-52H Stratofortress
