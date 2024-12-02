OCD 73 in full effect

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dennis Sifford, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster out of Yokota Air Base, Japan, prepares to push decorated boxes out of a C-130J Super Hercules over the Federated States of Micronesia, during Operation Christmas Drop (OCD), Dec. 12, 2024. OCD is an annual tradition providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to islands in the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)