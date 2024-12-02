Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OCD 73 in full effect

    OCD 73 in full effect

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dennis Sifford, left, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster out of Yokota Air Base, Japan, wave to islanders of the Federate States of Micronesia, during Operation Christmas Drop (OCD), Dec. 12, 2024. OCD is an annual tradition providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to islands in the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU
    PACAF
    Andersen Air Force Base
    INDOPACOM
    operationchristmasdrop
    OCD24

