U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dennis Sifford, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster out of Yokota Air Base, Japan, pushes decorated boxes out of a C-130J Super Hercules over the Federate States of Micronesia, during Operation Christmas Drop (OCD), Dec. 12, 2024. OCD is an annual tradition providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to islands in the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 22:53
|Photo ID:
|8797819
|VIRIN:
|241212-F-CX880-1172
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AFB, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, OCD 73 in full effect [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.