Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Forging Readiness: NMCB-3 Welding Practice in Okinawa [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Forging Readiness: NMCB-3 Welding Practice in Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Austin Ingram 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    OKINAWA, Japan (Dec. 10, 2024) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 refine their welding skills during routine training to maintain operational readiness. NMCB-3 serves as the stand-in engineering force for Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, executing high-quality construction operations, activities, and investments. The battalion remains capable at the unit-of-action level to support major combat operations in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, including advanced base and waterfront construction. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 18:40
    Photo ID: 8797576
    VIRIN: 241210-N-VH871-1062
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 9.55 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forging Readiness: NMCB-3 Welding Practice in Okinawa [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Forging Readiness: NMCB-3 Welding Practice in Okinawa
    Forging Readiness: NMCB-3 Welding Practice in Okinawa
    Forging Readiness: NMCB-3 Welding Practice in Okinawa
    Forging Readiness: NMCB-3 Welding Practice in Okinawa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SEABEE
    NMCB 3
    C7F
    NavyExpeditionary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download