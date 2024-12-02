Forging Readiness: NMCB-3 Welding Practice in Okinawa

OKINAWA, Japan (Dec. 10, 2024) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 refine their welding skills during routine training to maintain operational readiness. NMCB-3 serves as the stand-in engineering force for Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, executing high-quality construction operations, activities, and investments. The battalion remains capable at the unit-of-action level to support major combat operations in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, including advanced base and waterfront construction. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 18:40
|Photo ID:
|8797574
|VIRIN:
|241210-N-VH871-1028
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
