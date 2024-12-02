Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Helene Response [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hurricane Helene Response

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Nakeir Nobles 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    New Orleans District's Wesley Morgan is supporting the Hurricane Helene mission as a quality assurance specialist. Morgan is getting mic'd up for his participation in a FEMA-produced video about the Corps' Georgia debris mission.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 18:34
    Photo ID: 8797564
    VIRIN: 241212-A-YY505-1203
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Helene Response [Image 3 of 3], by Nakeir Nobles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurricane Helene Response
    Hurricane Helene Response
    Hurricane Helene Response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    New Orleans District
    Savannah District
    Helene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download