Yama Sakura 87: Trilateral Military Exercise

Service members from the Australian Defence Force, the U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force conduct trilateral medical training for during Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 11, 2024. Training and readiness are essential to generating integrated deterrence in an increasingly complex regional security environment, and exercises like Yama Sakura are an important sign of the collective strength of the U.S.-Japan-Australia Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caleb Woodburn)