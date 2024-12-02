Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yama Sakura 87: Trilateral Military Exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Yama Sakura 87: Trilateral Military Exercise

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Caleb Woodburn 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Service members from the Australian Defence Force, the U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force conduct trilateral medical training for during Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 11, 2024. Training and readiness are essential to generating integrated deterrence in an increasingly complex regional security environment, and exercises like Yama Sakura are an important sign of the collective strength of the U.S.-Japan-Australia Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caleb Woodburn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 18:24
    Photo ID: 8797556
    VIRIN: 241211-A-XG428-8015
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 12.03 MB
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yama Sakura 87: Trilateral Military Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Caleb Woodburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yama Sakura 87: Trilateral Military Exercise
    Yama Sakura 87: Trilateral Military Exercise
    Yama Sakura 87: Trilateral Military Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Medical Training
    YamaSakura
    Australian Defence Force (ADF)
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download