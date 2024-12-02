Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WBRC rededicates their U.S. flag to the 117th Air Refueling Wing

    WBRC rededicates their U.S. flag to the 117th Air Refueling Wing

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kasie Faddis 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 117th Air Refueling Wing interview with the hosts of WBRC 6 News' Good Day Alabama hosts following their Flag Rededication ceremony, Birmingham, Alabama, Nov. 1, 2024. During the live broadcast WBRC honored all members of the 117th, who served and are still serving, by rededicating their flag to the unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kasie Faddis)

    This work, WBRC rededicates their U.S. flag to the 117th Air Refueling Wing [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kasie Faddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Community Relations
    National Guard
    117th Air Refueling Wing
    Alabama Guard

