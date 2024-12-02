WBRC rededicates their U.S. flag to the 117th Air Refueling Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 117th Air Refueling Wing interview with the hosts of WBRC 6 News' Good Day Alabama hosts following their Flag Rededication ceremony, Birmingham, Alabama, Nov. 1, 2024. During the live broadcast WBRC honored all members of the 117th, who served and are still serving, by rededicating their flag to the unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kasie Faddis)