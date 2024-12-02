Sailors Aboard USS Tripoli Receive Achievement Awards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt, Gary A. Harrington, commanding officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) gives closeing remarks during an awards ceremony, Dec. 12, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)