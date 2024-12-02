Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Aboard USS Tripoli Receive Achievement Awards [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sailors Aboard USS Tripoli Receive Achievement Awards

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241212-N-IL330-1103
    Sailors perform facing movements during an awards ceremony aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Dec. 12, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 15:45
    Photo ID: 8797265
    VIRIN: 241212-N-IL330-1103
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Aboard USS Tripoli Receive Achievement Awards [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Aboard USS Tripoli Receive Achievement Awards
    Sailors Aboard USS Tripoli Receive Achievement Awards
    Sailors Aboard USS Tripoli Receive Achievement Awards
    Sailors Aboard USS Tripoli Receive Achievement Awards
    Sailors Aboard USS Tripoli Receive Achievement Awards
    Sailors Aboard USS Tripoli Receive Achievement Awards
    Sailors Aboard USS Tripoli Receive Achievement Awards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download