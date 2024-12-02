Sailors Aboard USS Tripoli Receive Achievement Awards

241212-N-IL330-1038
Capt, Gary A. Harrington, commanding officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) awards sailors Navy-Marine corps achievement medals during an awards ceremony, Dec. 12, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 15:45
|Photo ID:
|8797264
|VIRIN:
|241212-N-IL330-1038
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
