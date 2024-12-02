Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    171st Retiree Holiday Party 2024 [Image 38 of 42]

    171st Retiree Holiday Party 2024

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Retired Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen with the 171st Air Refueling Wing and the 112th Tactical Fighter Group come together with current members of the 171st during the Christmas holiday season Dec. 11, 2024, for lunch and to see what’s new at the base. The base event, included music, food, slideshows, and comments from Col. Ray Hyland, Commander of the 171st. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Shawn Monk)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 15:44
    Photo ID: 8797240
    VIRIN: 241211-Z-NQ177-1038
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 8.11 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 171st Retiree Holiday Party 2024 [Image 42 of 42], by Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard

