171st Retiree Holiday Party 2024

Retired Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen with the 171st Air Refueling Wing and the 112th Tactical Fighter Group come together with current members of the 171st during the Christmas holiday season Dec. 11, 2024, for lunch and to see what’s new at the base. The base event, included music, food, slideshows, and comments from Col. Ray Hyland, Commander of the 171st. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Shawn Monk)