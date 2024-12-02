Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CDR Cribbs promotion

    CDR Cribbs promotion

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Lt. Commander Mikell Cribbs, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Reserve Program Director, was promoted to the rank of Commander at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, December 8, 2024. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 13:40
    Photo ID: 8796958
    VIRIN: 241208-N-N1901-1003
    Resolution: 1152x2048
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

