Lt. Commander Mikell Cribbs, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Reserve Program Director, was promoted to the rank of Commander at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, December 8, 2024. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 13:40
|Photo ID:
|8796955
|VIRIN:
|241208-N-N1901-1001
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CDR Cribbs promotion [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.