    Lajes Field Demonstrates Readiness During Operation Varsity 24-3 [Image 7 of 12]

    Lajes Field Demonstrates Readiness During Operation Varsity 24-3

    LAJES FIELD, REGIãO AUTóNOMA DOS AçORES, PORTUGAL

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Cristina Oliveira 

    65th Air Base Group

    Team 6-5 at Lajes Field showcased coordination and readiness during Operation Varsity 24-3. The exercise included an aircraft crash response and an active shooter scenario, testing emergency response capabilities and ensuring the team remains prepared for any challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cristina Oliveira)

    Lajes Field
    Active Shooter Exercise
    65th Air Base Group
    operation varsity 24-3
    Aircraft Crash Rescue Exercise

