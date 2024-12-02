Lajes Field Hosts Annual Combat Dining Out

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen at Lajes Field embrace the spirit of camaraderie during the annual Combat Dining Out. The event, a playful twist on Air Force tradition, featured quirky rules, nerf-gun battles, and creative uniforms, fostering a relaxed and morale-boosting atmosphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cristina Oliveira)