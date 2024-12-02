Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lajes Field Hosts Annual Combat Dining Out [Image 10 of 12]

    Lajes Field Hosts Annual Combat Dining Out

    LAJES FIELD, REGIãO AUTóNOMA DOS AçORES, PORTUGAL

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Cristina Oliveira 

    65th Air Base Group

    Airmen at Lajes Field embrace the spirit of camaraderie during the annual Combat Dining Out. The event, a playful twist on Air Force tradition, featured quirky rules, nerf-gun battles, and creative uniforms, fostering a relaxed and morale-boosting atmosphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cristina Oliveira)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 12:24
    Photo ID: 8796789
    VIRIN: 241107-O-IR506-6507
    Resolution: 1920x1282
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: LAJES FIELD, REGIãO AUTóNOMA DOS AçORES, PT
    This work, Lajes Field Hosts Annual Combat Dining Out [Image 12 of 12], by Cristina Oliveira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Birthday
    Lajes Field
    Combat Dining Out
    65th Air Base Group
    Air Force Tradition

