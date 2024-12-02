Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAYONET IV EXERCISE [Image 19 of 29]

    BAYONET IV EXERCISE

    POSTOJNA, SLOVENIA

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U. S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, shoot a target during team a live-fire exercise and tactical movement training within the framework of Bayonet IV at Bac Range in Postonja, Slovenia, Dec.11, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    TAGS

    NATO
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    173rdAirborneBrigade
    SETAF-AF

