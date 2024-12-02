National Guard celebrates 388th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, offers a toast to the National Guard at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., during celebrations of the Guard’s 388th birthday, Dec. 12, 2024. The oldest U.S. military component, the National Guard dates to Dec. 13, 1636, when the Massachusetts Bay Colony organized three permanent militia regiments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by: Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)