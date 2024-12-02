National Guard celebrates 388th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, Army Lt. Gen. Jonathon Stubbs, Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, Air National Guard Senior Airman Tricia Racho, Army Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB and Army National Guard Master Sgt. Patrick Brown, cut the National Guard’s 388th Birthday cake during celebrations of the Guard’s birthday at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., Dec. 11, 2024. The oldest U.S. military component, the National Guard, dates to Dec. 13, 1636, when the Massachusetts Bay Colony organized three permanent militia regiments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)