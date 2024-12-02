National Guard celebrates 388th Birthday

Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, addresses attendees of the National Guard’s 388th Birthday celebration at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., Dec. 11, 2024. The oldest U.S. military component, the National Guard dates to Dec. 13, 1636, when the Massachusetts Bay Colony organized three permanent militia regiments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by: Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)
