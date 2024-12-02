Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard celebrates 388th Birthday [Image 1 of 14]

    National Guard celebrates 388th Birthday

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, addresses attendees of the National Guard’s 388th Birthday celebration at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., Dec. 11, 2024. The oldest U.S. military component, the National Guard dates to Dec. 13, 1636, when the Massachusetts Bay Colony organized three permanent militia regiments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by: Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 06:14
    Photo ID: 8795875
    VIRIN: 241211-Z-EP075-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard celebrates 388th Birthday [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Elizabeth Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    National Guard Birthday
    John Raines
    Steve Nordhaus
    Guard388

