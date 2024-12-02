Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s Galley hosts a Christmas Feast [Image 9 of 10]

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s Galley hosts a Christmas Feast

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Deven Fernandez 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP)/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth Galley celebrated the holidays with a Christmas Feast meal, Dec. 11. The menu included Prime Rib, Honey Ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, rolls, pies, and a holiday cake.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    VIRIN: 241211-N-DF135-1094
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
