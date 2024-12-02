Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP)/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth Galley celebrated the holidays with a Christmas Feast meal, Dec. 11. The menu included Prime Rib, Honey Ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, rolls, pies, and a holiday cake.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 06:11
|Photo ID:
|8795871
|VIRIN:
|241211-N-DF135-1094
|Resolution:
|4229x2814
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s Galley hosts a Christmas Feast [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Deven Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.