Date Taken: 12.11.2024 Date Posted: 12.12.2024 06:11 Photo ID: 8795871 VIRIN: 241211-N-DF135-1094 Resolution: 4229x2814 Size: 1.67 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s Galley hosts a Christmas Feast [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Deven Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.