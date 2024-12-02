Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s Galley hosts a Christmas Feast [Image 6 of 10]

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s Galley hosts a Christmas Feast

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Deven Fernandez 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP)/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth Galley celebrated the holidays with a Christmas Feast meal, Dec. 11. The menu included Prime Rib, Honey Ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, rolls, pies, and a holiday cake. Capt. Brian Feldman, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) director/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth commander, Capt. Heather Shattuck, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) deputy director/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth deputy commander, and Command Master Chief John Kemp, along with other members of the leadership team, served the large group of active duty and civilian staff members a memorable meal kicking off the 2024 holidays.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 06:11
    Photo ID: 8795863
    VIRIN: 241211-N-DF135-1054
    Resolution: 4406x2932
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
