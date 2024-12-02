Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s Galley hosts a Christmas Feast

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP)/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth Galley celebrated the holidays with a Christmas Feast meal, Dec. 11. The menu included Prime Rib, Honey Ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, rolls, pies, and a holiday cake. Capt. Brian Feldman, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) director/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth commander, Capt. Heather Shattuck, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) deputy director/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth deputy commander, and Command Master Chief John Kemp, along with other members of the leadership team, served the large group of active duty and civilian staff members a memorable meal kicking off the 2024 holidays.