USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

241212-N-GC571-1171 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 12, 2024) An F-35C Lightning II assigned to the “Warhawks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 97 takes off during flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 12, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)