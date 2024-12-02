Yama Sakura 87: Plan Synchronization

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Rojas, a religious affairs specialist, currently assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, I Corps, supports Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 12, 2024. As a part of Operation Pathways, Yama Sakura 87 is the largest and most complex forward U.S.-Japan-Australia command post exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samarion Hicks)