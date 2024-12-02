Enhanced dayrooms elevate quality of life

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. DeAndre Thomas, left, and Tech. Sgt. David Foglietti, right, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Airman dorm leaders, play on the new speed hockey table in a dormitory dayroom after completed renovations at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, November 14, 2024. Larger dayrooms now feature arcade games, such as basketball hoops, air hockey, a punching or kicking bag game, and retro arcade stations with classic video games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)
