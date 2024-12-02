Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enhanced dayrooms elevate quality of life

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. DeAndre Thomas, left, and Tech. Sgt. David Foglietti, right, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Airman dorm leaders, play on the new speed hockey table in a dormitory dayroom after completed renovations at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, November 14, 2024. Larger dayrooms now feature arcade games, such as basketball hoops, air hockey, a punching or kicking bag game, and retro arcade stations with classic video games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)

