Enhanced dayrooms elevate quality of life

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. DeAndre Thomas, left, and Tech. Sgt. David Foglietti, right, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Airman dorm leaders, play on the new speed hockey table in a dormitory dayroom after completed renovations at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, November 14, 2024. Larger dayrooms now feature arcade games, such as basketball hoops, air hockey, a punching or kicking bag game, and retro arcade stations with classic video games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)